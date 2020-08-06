Listen to previously unreleased Prince song, ‘Cosmic Day'

Prince fans have a sneak peek at the upcoming expanded reissue of his “Sign O’ The Times” album with the release of “Cosmic Day.”
The previously unreleased song, recorded in 1986 at Sunset Sound, Studio 3, is an anticipated track from the “Sign…” reissue, which arrives Sept. 25.
Listen to it here.
The “super deluxe” version of the album – remastered for the first time – will feature 63 previously unreleased tracks and a two-hour-plus previously unreleased concert video (pre-order available here).
Other songs from the upcoming album – “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (1979 Version)” are also available now on digital and streaming platforms.