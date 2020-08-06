Breaking News

Listen to previously unreleased Prince song, ‘Cosmic Day'

Prince's "Sign O' The Times" album will be reissued in September 2020. (Photo by Virginia Turbett/Redferns)
Credit: Virginia Turbett

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The song will be on the upcoming deluxe reissue of 'Sign O' The Times'

Prince fans have a sneak peek at the upcoming expanded reissue of his “Sign O’ The Times” album with the release of “Cosmic Day.”

The previously unreleased song, recorded in 1986 at Sunset Sound, Studio 3, is an anticipated track from the “Sign…” reissue, which arrives Sept. 25.

Listen to it here.

Prince's unreleased "Cosmic Day" will be on the reissue of his "Sign O' The Times" album.
Prince’s handwritten lyrics to “Cosmic Day” are circulating on his official social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

The “super deluxe” version of the album – remastered for the first time – will feature 63 previously unreleased tracks and a two-hour-plus previously unreleased concert video (pre-order available here).

Other songs from the upcoming album – “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (1979 Version)” are also available now on digital and streaming platforms.

Listen here and here.

