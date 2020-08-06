Listen to previously unreleased Prince song, ‘Cosmic Day'

The “super deluxe” version of the album – remastered for the first time – will feature 63 previously unreleased tracks and a two-hour-plus previously unreleased concert video (pre-order available here).

Other songs from the upcoming album – “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (1979 Version)” are also available now on digital and streaming platforms.

Listen here and here.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.