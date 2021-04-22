ajc logo
X

Lil Yachty teams with Michigan rappers for new EP

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is releasing an EP with hip-hop performers from Michigan.
Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is releasing an EP with hip-hop performers from Michigan.

Credit: Gunner Stahl

Credit: Gunner Stahl

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lil Yachty and his collaborators in Detroit and Flint, Michigan, will release “Michigan Boy Boat,” a mixtape featuring the Atlanta rapper and a crop of Midwest MCs.

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty released “Royal Rumble,” featuring six rappers from the Michigan hip-hop scene – Krispylife, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG and Icewear Vezzo. The new EP, due April 23, is both an alliance with and a tribute to the state’s burgeoning underground rap scene.

ExploreHot 107.9 Birthday Bash returns this summer in new location

Check out the behind-the-scenes trailer, which was filmed in Michigan, for the release here.

Lil Yachty released his fourth studio album, “Lil Boat 3,” in May 2020.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top