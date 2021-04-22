Lil Yachty teams with Michigan rappers for new EP

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty released “Royal Rumble,” featuring six rappers from the Michigan hip-hop scene – Krispylife, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG and Icewear Vezzo. The new EP, due April 23, is both an alliance with and a tribute to the state’s burgeoning underground rap scene.

Check out the behind-the-scenes trailer, which was filmed in Michigan, for the release here.