Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash returns this summer in new location

The annual event – usually held at State Farm Arena – will celebrate its 25th birthday with a July 17 bash at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium. Last year’s gathering to celebrate the station’s silver anniversary was canceled due to the pandemic.

Explore Barenaked Ladies move Chastain show to 2022

Pre-sale tickets for the Hot 107.9 Text Club will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29. Tickets to the general public will be available at 10 a.m. April 30 – both via ticketmaster.com.