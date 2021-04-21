Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash returns this summer in new location

The Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash will return this summer in a new outdoor location to better implement COVID-19 safety protocols.
The annual event – usually held at State Farm Arena – will celebrate its 25th birthday with a July 17 bash at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium. Last year’s gathering to celebrate the station’s silver anniversary was canceled due to the pandemic.
Pre-sale tickets for the Hot 107.9 Text Club will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29. Tickets to the general public will be available at 10 a.m. April 30 – both via ticketmaster.com.