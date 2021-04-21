ajc logo
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash returns this summer in new location

The annual Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash returns in summer 2021.
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash will return this summer in a new outdoor location to better implement COVID-19 safety protocols.

The annual event – usually held at State Farm Arena – will celebrate its 25th birthday with a July 17 bash at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium. Last year’s gathering to celebrate the station’s silver anniversary was canceled due to the pandemic.

Pre-sale tickets for the Hot 107.9 Text Club will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29. Tickets to the general public will be available at 10 a.m. April 30 – both via ticketmaster.com.

As typical for the event, participating artists will be announced following the ticket on-sale. Previous years have included such marquee names as Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kanye West, Future, Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos and Gucci Mane.

