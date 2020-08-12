Lecrae plans virtual album release party for ‘Restoration'

The Atlanta hip-hop artist is also holding a virtual album release party at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on the streaming platform, Set.Live. The gathering will be a ticketed event with prices ranging from $10 for access to the livestream to $125 for a VIP experience that includes a virtual post-show meet and greet with Lecrae (purchase tickets here).

“Restoration” is Lecrae’s ninth album and has already spawned the singles “Deep End,” “Set Me Free” with YK Osiris and “Drown,” with John Legend. Lecrae plans to play songs from the new album during the live event, but will also touch on his extensive catalog. The virtual venue includes interactive tools that will allow fans to vote on song selections and ask questions that Lecrae will answer during the performance.