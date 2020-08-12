Lecrae plans virtual album release party for ‘Restoration'

Lecrae is prepping a couple of months of activity with the Aug. 21 release of his “Restoration” album the Oct. 13 arrival of a new book, “I Am Restored.”
The Atlanta hip-hop artist is also holding a virtual album release party at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on the streaming platform, Set.Live. The gathering will be a ticketed event with prices ranging from $10 for access to the livestream to $125 for a VIP experience that includes a virtual post-show meet and greet with Lecrae (purchase tickets here).
“Restoration” is Lecrae’s ninth album and has already spawned the singles “Deep End,” “Set Me Free” with YK Osiris and “Drown,” with John Legend. Lecrae plans to play songs from the new album during the live event, but will also touch on his extensive catalog. The virtual venue includes interactive tools that will allow fans to vote on song selections and ask questions that Lecrae will answer during the performance.
“The journey to ‘Restoration’ has been one full of pivots,” Lecrae said. “Between COVID-19, the protest, and even returning to my home at Reach Records, every part of this journey has been an experience, and I’m so glad y’all are still riding with me. I’m so excited to come out of quarantine and bring the songs to life!”