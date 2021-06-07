ajc logo
King Crimson will reopen Fox Theatre will farewell tour stop in July

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

King Crimson will say goodbye as the Fox Theatre says hello to fans for the first time in more than a year this summer.

The venerable British prog-rock band will bring its farewell tour to the Atlanta venue at 7:30 p.m. July 27, the initial event there since closing during the pandemic and a precursor to the monthlong kickoff of “Hamilton” on Aug. 22.

Tickets will be sold for only half of the Fox’s 4,600 capacity and in pods (the smallest in groups of two; single seats might be available closer to the concert). Priced from $79.50-$149.50, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 via foxtheatre.org and 1-855-285-8499.

Other COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks are recommended and contactless ticketing and app ordering for concessions will be available.

While never a blockbuster on the charts (the band’s most familiar song, “The Court of the Crimson King,” peaked at No. 80 in the U.S.), King Crimson has retained a cult following throughout it 50-plus-year career.

The band returned to touring in 2014 and is still steered by founding member Robert Fripp. He will be joined by Mel Collins on brass, Tony Levin on bass/keyboards, Jakko Jakszyk on guitar, flute and keyboards and a trio of drummers – Pat Mastelotto, Jeremy Stacey and Gavin Harrison.

