King Crimson will reopen Fox Theatre will farewell tour stop in July

The venerable British prog-rock band will bring its farewell tour to the Atlanta venue at 7:30 p.m. July 27, the initial event there since closing during the pandemic and a precursor to the monthlong kickoff of “Hamilton” on Aug. 22.

Tickets will be sold for only half of the Fox’s 4,600 capacity and in pods (the smallest in groups of two; single seats might be available closer to the concert). Priced from $79.50-$149.50, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 via foxtheatre.org and 1-855-285-8499.