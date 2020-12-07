Justin Bieber, Kiss offer fans livestream concerts on New Year’s Eve

If you’d prefer to spend your New Year’s Eve with a bit more pyro and some platform boots (and also, much earlier in the day), Kiss is also hosting its “Kiss 2020 Goodbye” concert, live from Dubai.

The band, which last played on March 10 in Texas (its Atlanta shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 29 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood), will be held in front of a “live, Covid-screened and safe” audience from the Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai.

The performance will begin at 9 p.m. Dubai time on Dec. 31, which means noon EST.

Tickets to kiss2020goodbye.com start at $49.99 and vault to $999 for a bundle that includes “exclusive and limited-edition items,” such as a Blu-ray of the concert.

