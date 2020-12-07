Justin Bieber, Kiss offer fans livestream concerts on New Year’s Eve

Justin Bieber will celebrate New Year’s Eve virtually with his first live show since 2017.
The “Lonely” singer has teamed with T-Mobile for a performance that will air at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 (pre-show buildup begins at 10:15 p.m.) on justinbiebernye.com. T-Mobile customers can gain free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or via the Bieber website starting at 5 a.m. EST Dec. 8; otherwise, tickets are $25 and will be available through 3 p.m. EST on Jan. 1.
Bieber enjoyed a career resurgence in 2020 with a string of hits including “Holy” (with Chance the Rapper), “Monster” (with Shawn Mendes) and the aforementioned “Lonely” (with Benny Blanco).
While Bieber’s 2020 tour was postponed – like every other major concert event this year – he is rescheduled to play State Farm Arena July 22-23.
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
If you’d prefer to spend your New Year’s Eve with a bit more pyro and some platform boots (and also, much earlier in the day), Kiss is also hosting its “Kiss 2020 Goodbye” concert, live from Dubai.
The band, which last played on March 10 in Texas (its Atlanta shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 29 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood), will be held in front of a “live, Covid-screened and safe” audience from the Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai.
The performance will begin at 9 p.m. Dubai time on Dec. 31, which means noon EST.
Tickets to kiss2020goodbye.com start at $49.99 and vault to $999 for a bundle that includes “exclusive and limited-edition items,” such as a Blu-ray of the concert.