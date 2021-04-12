ajc logo
Barenaked Ladies move Chastain show to 2022

Barenaked Ladies - L-R: Kevin Hearn (keyboards), Ed Robertson (vocals/guitar), Tyler Stewart (drums), Jim Creeggan (bass) - will play Atlanta in June 2022.
Barenaked Ladies - L-R: Kevin Hearn (keyboards), Ed Robertson (vocals/guitar), Tyler Stewart (drums), Jim Creeggan (bass) - will play Atlanta in June 2022.

Credit: Matt Barnes

Credit: Matt Barnes

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Among the news in Barenaked Ladies land: a new single (“Flip”), an upcoming studio album (“Detour de Force”) and a tour bumped to 2022.

The band’s “Last Summer on Earth” tour was the first tentative date scheduled at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in early June; the band has rescheduled for almost exactly a year later - June 4, 2022 - at the venue with tour mates Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored; contact the original point of purchase for any questions.

Tickets to the new dates can be purchased via livenation.com starting at $29.50 for lawn and $39.50 for reserved seats.

BNL will also host a 60-minute online streaming performance, “Flip n’ Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions,” at 9 p.m. EST April 17. The band will perform from Danforth Music Hall in Toronto for the first time in 30 years and will be joined by KT Tunstall.

Tickets start at $15 with various bundles also available that include a post-show virtual Q&A with BNL. Visit sessionslive.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

