Barenaked Ladies move Chastain show to 2022

The band’s “Last Summer on Earth” tour was the first tentative date scheduled at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in early June; the band has rescheduled for almost exactly a year later - June 4, 2022 - at the venue with tour mates Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored; contact the original point of purchase for any questions.