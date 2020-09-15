X

Here are the Atlanta-area theaters showing the BTS film, ‘Break the Silence’

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, BTS performs "Dynamite" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, BTS performs "Dynamite" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Atlanta Music Scene | 30 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The anticipated BTS film, “Break The Silence: The Movie,” will hit theaters nationwide on Sept. 24, including 10 in the Atlanta area.

The fourth film from the K-pop superstars finds them at the end of their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, and includes interviews and other footage with all seven members of the group.

Moviegoers will also get a first-look at BTS' video for “Dynamite” in big-screen proportions.

Tickets are on sale now for the following theaters:

Avalon 12

3950 1st Street

Alpharetta

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

3101 COBB PKWY STE 201

Atlanta

AMC Phipps Plaza 14

3500 PEACHTREE RD NE

Atlanta

Mall Of GA Stm 20 IMAX & RPX

3333 Buford Drive

Buford

Arbor Place Stm 18 & IMAX

6600 Douglas Blvd.

Douglasville

Tinseltown 17 FAYETTEVILLE- GA

134 Pavilion Parkway

Fayetteville

AMC Colonial 18

825 LAWRENCEVILLE-SUWANEE RD

Lawrenceville

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

5900 SUGARLOAF PKWY STE 415

Lawrenceville

AMC Southlake 24

7065 MOUNT ZION CIR

Morrow

Cherokee 16

355 Cinema View

Woodstock

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.