Grammy Awards add categories, implement voting changes

Grammy Awards voters will also now only vote in 10 specific genre fields – reduced from 15 – to ensure that music creators are only voting in categories in which they are most knowledgeable and qualified. All voters, however, will be able to cast a ballot in the four “general field” categories – record, song and album of the year and best new artist.

“This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process.”