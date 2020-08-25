Elton John releasing limited edition LP of self-titled debut for Record Store Day

The discs – pressed on purple vinyl – feature a 2016 remaster of the original album as well as bonus tracks from the 2008 CD Deluxe Edition (never before released on vinyl), as well as previously unreleased demos of “Border Song” and “Bad Side of the Moon.”

On Oct. 13, the original “Elton John” album will be released in limited-edition form as a single LP on gold 180 gram vinyl, and also include a download code.

“Elton John” will be available in the following formats:

Record Store Day 2LP Purple Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A 1. Your Song 2. I Need You To Turn To 3. Take Me To The Pilot 4. No Shoe Strings On Louise 5. First Episode At Hienton LP1 / SIDE B 1. Sixty Years On 2. Border Song 3. The Greatest Discovery 4. The Cage 5. The King Must Die LP2 / SIDE A 1. Your Song (Piano Demo) 2. I Need You To Turn To (Piano Demo) 3. Take Me To The Pilot (Piano Demo) 4. Sixty Years On (Piano Demo) 5. Border Song (Piano Demo) 6. Bad Side Of The Moon (Piano Demo) LP2 / SIDE B 1. Thank You Mama (Piano Demo) 2. All The Way Down To El Paso (Piano Demo) 3. I’m Going Home (Piano Demo) 4. Bad Side Of The Moon 5. Grey Seal 6. Rock And Roll Madonna

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl Set

LP1 / SIDE A 1. Your Song 2. I Need You To Turn To 3. Take Me To The Pilot 4. No Shoe Strings On Louise 5. First Episode At Hienton LP1 / SIDE B 1. Sixty Years On 2. Border Song 3. The Greatest Discovery 4. The Cage 5. The King Must Die

