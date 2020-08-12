David Bryan’s new ‘Diana’ musical will receive Netflix debut ahead of postponed Broadway bow

“Diana,” which features music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan (the same pairing behind the Tony Award-winning “Memphis”), was supposed to open on Broadway last March. After playing a few preview performances the first week of the month, the musical was forced to closed when Broadway shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will now arrive at the Longacre Theatre on May 25, 2021, with an as-yet-determined Netflix premiere ahead of the live opening.