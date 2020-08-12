David Bryan’s new ‘Diana’ musical will receive Netflix debut ahead of postponed Broadway bow

The new musical about Princess Diana will bow on Netflix next year ahead of its postponed Broadway debut.
“Diana,” which features music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan (the same pairing behind the Tony Award-winning “Memphis”), was supposed to open on Broadway last March. After playing a few preview performances the first week of the month, the musical was forced to closed when Broadway shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will now arrive at the Longacre Theatre on May 25, 2021, with an as-yet-determined Netflix premiere ahead of the live opening.
The Netflix version of “Diana” will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Broadway theater with the original cast, including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.
The musical is directed by Christopher Ashley (“Come From Away”) with choreography by Olivier Award-winning and Tony nominee Kelly Devine (“Come From Away”).