X

David Bryan’s new ‘Diana’ musical will receive Netflix debut ahead of postponed Broadway bow

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan co-wrote the music and lyrics to the new musical, "Diana," about Princess Diana.
Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan co-wrote the music and lyrics to the new musical, "Diana," about Princess Diana.

Atlanta Music Scene | 13 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bon Jovi keyboardist co-wrote the music and lyrics for the Princess Diana musical

The new musical about Princess Diana will bow on Netflix next year ahead of its postponed Broadway debut.

“Diana,” which features music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan (the same pairing behind the Tony Award-winning “Memphis”), was supposed to open on Broadway last March. After playing a few preview performances the first week of the month, the musical was forced to closed when Broadway shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will now arrive at the Longacre Theatre on May 25, 2021, with an as-yet-determined Netflix premiere ahead of the live opening.

The Netflix version of “Diana” will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Broadway theater with the original cast, including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The musical is directed by Christopher Ashley (“Come From Away”) with choreography by Olivier Award-winning and Tony nominee Kelly Devine (“Come From Away”).

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.