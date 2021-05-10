ajc logo
Dan + Shay reschedule arena tour, will play Atlanta in November

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will return to the road in 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will return to the road in 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes

Credit: Charles Sykes

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Country duo Dan + Shay has rescheduled its 2020 arena tour and will swing through State Farm Arena Nov. 5.

The “Tequila” hitmakers were originally scheduled to play the venue in October 2020; all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, or refunds are available at point of purchase.

The 30-plus-date road run kicks off Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will include guest appearances from The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress on all dates.

Dan + Shay had launched their inaugural headlining arena tour in March 2020, but the rest of the shows were quickly iced due to the encroaching pandemic.

Other stops on the tour include Greensboro, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

