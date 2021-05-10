Dan + Shay reschedule arena tour, will play Atlanta in November

Country duo Dan + Shay has rescheduled its 2020 arena tour and will swing through State Farm Arena Nov. 5.
The “Tequila” hitmakers were originally scheduled to play the venue in October 2020; all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, or refunds are available at point of purchase.
The 30-plus-date road run kicks off Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will include guest appearances from The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress on all dates.
Dan + Shay had launched their inaugural headlining arena tour in March 2020, but the rest of the shows were quickly iced due to the encroaching pandemic.
Other stops on the tour include Greensboro, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Charlottesville, Virginia.