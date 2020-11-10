CMA Awards 2020: performers, presenters and how to watch

While this year’s slate of nominees is lighter than usual with Georgia artists, the state will still be represented by Lady A and Little Big Town (nominated for vocal group of the year), Florida Georgia Line (vocal duo of the year) and Thomas Rhett (male vocalist of the year and musical event of the year for “Be a Light”).

On the performance side, Macon’s Jason Aldean will open the show; Chris Stapleton will perform his new single, “Starting Over”; Charlie Puth sings with Gabby Barrett; Rhett will gather McEntire, Hillary Scott (of Lady A) and Chris Tomlin to re-create “Be a Light”; and other heavyweights, such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Rascal Flatts, will also take the stage.

Fans can also keep an eye out for presenters Lauren Alaina (a Rossville native), Charles Esten (“Nasvhille”), Sara Evans, Jake Owen, CeCe Winans and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In addition to airing on ABC and the network’s app, the show will also stream via Hulu, YouTube TV and FuboTV. For a full list of nominees, visit cmaawards.com.