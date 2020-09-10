Bruce Springsteen returns this fall with new album, ‘Letter to You’

During the five-day session, Springsteen gathered Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons.

Among the dozen tracks are three previously unreleased recordings – “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans” (Backstreets.com, the holy grail of Springsteen information, has a deep dive into the history of these songs).

The cover photo for “Letter to You” (seen above) was taken by Danny Clinch in 2018 at Central Park West and 72nd Street in New York City, while Springsteen was hosting his Broadway run.

Here is the track rundown:

1. One Minute You’re Here 2. Letter to You 3. Burnin' Train 4. Janey Needs a Shooter 5. Last Man Standing 6. The Power of Prayer 7. House of a Thousand Guitars 8. Rainmaker 9. If I Was the Priest 10. Ghosts 11. Song for Orphans 12. I’ll See You in My Dreams

