Bruce Springsteen returns this fall with new album, ‘Letter to You’

Bruce Springsteen has a “Letter to You” arriving this fall.
The veteran rocker will release his 20th studio album on Oct. 23 – on vinyl and CD – following what he called the “livest” recording session he’s had with the E Street Band in the studio. (Pre-order it here.)
The 12 tracks were recorded at Springsteen’s New Jersey studio in late 2019 in a pre-quarantine world, which allowed them to share the same space.
“I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs,” Springsteen said. “We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”
During the five-day session, Springsteen gathered Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons.
Among the dozen tracks are three previously unreleased recordings – “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans” (Backstreets.com, the holy grail of Springsteen information, has a deep dive into the history of these songs).
The cover photo for “Letter to You” (seen above) was taken by Danny Clinch in 2018 at Central Park West and 72nd Street in New York City, while Springsteen was hosting his Broadway run.
Here is the track rundown:
1. One Minute You’re Here 2. Letter to You 3. Burnin' Train 4. Janey Needs a Shooter 5. Last Man Standing 6. The Power of Prayer 7. House of a Thousand Guitars 8. Rainmaker 9. If I Was the Priest 10. Ghosts 11. Song for Orphans 12. I’ll See You in My Dreams