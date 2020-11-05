X

Bon Jovi Radio, holiday music channels return to SiriusXM

Bon Jovi Radio returns to SiriusXM for a few weeks this fall.

Credit: Contributed/SiriusXM

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bon Jovi will rock its own channel on SiriusXM.

The band’s music will commandeer Bon Jovi Radio on Channel 104 through Dec. 2. Along with spotlighting music from their new “Bon Jovi 2020” album, the channel will feature live recordings, deep cuts, music from other artists (as curated by Jon Bon Jovi) and stories behind the songs.

On Nov. 20, Bon Jovi Radio will broadcast a preview screening of the concert special, “On a Night Like This – Bon Jovi 2020,” a live performance of the new album for the first time, filmed in Nashville. Prior to the concert, Jon Bon Jovi will have a virtual interview with SiriusXM ’80s on 8 host Mark Goodman (SiriusXM subscribers will receive an email with information about accessing the subscriber preview).

The concert will then be available Nov. 28-Dec. 2 (it premieres to the general public on Nov. 27 on SiriusXM’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The recent virtual town hall with Jon Bon Jovi will also air on the channel (watch a clip below).

In other channel news, those looking for the Billy Joel Channel (70) will find it replaced by Hallmark Channel Radio for the holidays; the channel flipped on Nov. 5 and, as with most of the holiday offerings, will remain through 3 a.m. Dec. 26 (a few days longer on the app).

Other holiday channels from SiriusXM include Holly (Channel 105), which features contemporary hits from artists such as Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart and Josh Groban; Holiday Traditions (Channel 73), with traditional recordings from the ’40s-'60s from Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Andy Williams and more; Holiday Pops (Channel 76) featuring classic Christmas carols from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, New York Philharmonic and more; Holiday Soul (Channel 49) with songs spotlighting Motown and R&B classics from Aretha Franklin, James Brown, John Legend and Boyz II Men; and Country Christmas (starting Dec. 3, Channel 58) with music from Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Lady A among the artists.

For a full list of holiday channels and dates, visit www.siriusxm.com/holiday-music.

