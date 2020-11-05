Bon Jovi Radio, holiday music channels return to SiriusXM

In other channel news, those looking for the Billy Joel Channel (70) will find it replaced by Hallmark Channel Radio for the holidays; the channel flipped on Nov. 5 and, as with most of the holiday offerings, will remain through 3 a.m. Dec. 26 (a few days longer on the app).

Other holiday channels from SiriusXM include Holly (Channel 105), which features contemporary hits from artists such as Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart and Josh Groban; Holiday Traditions (Channel 73), with traditional recordings from the ’40s-'60s from Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Andy Williams and more; Holiday Pops (Channel 76) featuring classic Christmas carols from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, New York Philharmonic and more; Holiday Soul (Channel 49) with songs spotlighting Motown and R&B classics from Aretha Franklin, James Brown, John Legend and Boyz II Men; and Country Christmas (starting Dec. 3, Channel 58) with music from Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Lady A among the artists.

For a full list of holiday channels and dates, visit www.siriusxm.com/holiday-music.

