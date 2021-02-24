Blackberry Smoke returns in May with new studio album, ‘You Hear Georgia’

Blackberry Smoke returns with new music this spring in the form of “You Hear Georgia.”
The band’s first new studio album since 2018′s “Find a Light” will spotlight the musical heritage of their home state and pay homage to their musical roots.
Produced by fellow Georgian Dave Cobb, “You Hear Georgia,” due May 28, includes guest appearances from Jamey Johnson, Warren Haynes and The Black Bettys.
The title track, said singer Charlie Starr, is “about the South being misunderstood. It’s obviously a rough and tumble world, and there’s a lot of bad people. But there’s a lot of good people too. It started with the idea of how people might have a preconceived opinion of you because of a thick Southern accent, then expanded into the reality of how some people just seem to have such a hard time getting along, thanks to political or religious views, or simply what part of the country you come from.”
While “You Hear Georgia” is Blackberry Smoke’s first studio album in a few years, the band released several projects in the interim, including the live album and concert film, “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta”; the six-song acoustic EP “The Southern Ground Sessions”; and, last summer, “Live From Capricorn Sound Studios,” an EP of six cover songs with ties to the historic Macon studio.
YOU HEAR GEORGIA TRACK LIST
1. Live It Down
2. You Hear Georgia
3. Hey Delilah
4. Ain’t The Same
5. Lonesome For A Livin’ (feat. Jamey Johnson)
6. All Rise Again (feat. Warren Haynes)
7. Old Enough To Know
8. Morningside
9. All Over The Road
10. Old Scarecrow