Billie Eilish to visit Atlanta during 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour

The “Therefore I Am” hitmaker will play State Farm Arena on Feb. 5, the second date of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, which kicks off Feb. 3 in New Orleans.

Fans can register through May 23 on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for a pre-sale opportunity. Registered fans will receive a code to access tickets prior to the general public from noon-10 p.m. May 26. Remaining tickets will be available at noon May 28 via ticketmaster.com.