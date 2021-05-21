Billie Eilish to visit Atlanta during 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour

Billie Eilish is teeing up a busy 2022 with a 32-date North American tour that will also span Europe next summer.
The “Therefore I Am” hitmaker will play State Farm Arena on Feb. 5, the second date of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, which kicks off Feb. 3 in New Orleans.
Fans can register through May 23 on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for a pre-sale opportunity. Registered fans will receive a code to access tickets prior to the general public from noon-10 p.m. May 26. Remaining tickets will be available at noon May 28 via ticketmaster.com.
Eilish, who added two more Grammy Awards to her career haul at the March ceremony, will release a new album, “Happier Than Ever,” on July 30. Her current single, “Your Power,” debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and logged more than 150 million streams in its first two weeks of release.
Eilish last played Atlanta in 2019 as one of the headliners of Music Midtown.
2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*
02/03 - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA
02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY
02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC
02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL
03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL
03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE
03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO
03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT
03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA
03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES
June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK
June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE
June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE
June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK
June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK
June 10 – The O2 – London, UK
June 11 – The O2 – London, UK
June 12 – The O2 – London, UK
June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK
June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK
June 16 – The O2 – London, UK
June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL
June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE
June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE
June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR
June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE
June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE
July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH