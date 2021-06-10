Menopause before 40 linked to greater stroke risk, study says

Findings published in the American Heart Association journal, Stroke, Thursday reveal that menopause before 40 could lead to increased ischemic stroke risk. That is, stroke related to blood vessel blockages. The risk decreased by 2% each year that menopause was delayed.

“It is of utmost importance for all women to try and achieve optimal cardiovascular health before and after menopause, but it is even more important for women with early menopause,” Dr. Yvonne van der Schouw, the study’s co-author and a professor of chronic disease epidemiology at Utrecht University in the Netherlands said in a press release.