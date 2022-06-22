Combined Shape Caption

A new series in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:.Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads.Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the opportunity for states to legalize sports betting.several lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of driving revenue to the state.More than four years later, the details about how online sports wagering would work in Georgia are still being discussed.Even as more states move forward with legalized gambling, it remains a complex issue in Georgia.State lawmakers have proposed different sports gambling bills in recent years, the most recent failure coming in April.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is taking a closer look at the issue, which has strong support on both sides