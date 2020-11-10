Late meals don’t mean you’ll gain more weight, study says

“We thought that the time-restricted group would lose more weight,” Maruthur said. “Yet that didn’t happen. We did not see any difference in weight loss for those who ate most of their calories earlier versus later in the day. We did not see any effects on blood pressure either.”

It’s important to note, however, that the study focused on eating healthy foods rather than junk food and alcohol.

Winchester Hospital reported that people who eat late at night tend to reach for high-calorie foods such as chips, cookies, ice cream and pizza that their body doesn’t necessarily need.

“Some health experts do suggest not eating after a certain hour of day, but this is not because your body processes food differently at night,” read the hospital’s website. “Instead, setting a time beyond which you will not eat reduces the likelihood of snacking on calorie-laden foods, which in turn reduces your total calorie input for the day.”