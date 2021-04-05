Kelly Rowland shares how she ensured family could see her give birth

Explore Atlanta native Storm Reid bursts into tears after USC acceptance

“My son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we’re just really happy. It’s really sweet, the house is really sweet. I love it.”

Rowland, who appeared on “Ellen” to promote her new EP, “K,” also got candid about being a mother of two, calling it “very interesting.”

“I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually, if I’m being honest, smells like spit up,” she said laughing, “but I’m happy.”

Rowland announced that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon were expecting a second child in October 2020. The performer did so by sharing a Women’s Health cover photo with her pregnant belly on display.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she told the publication of their plans to expand their family.

While they’re basking in being a brood of four, Rowland isn’t ruling out the possibility of becoming a family of five. She told People magazine, “I’m sure my husband would love a girl. But he’s so happy with his boys right now, and that’s all that matters to me.” As for Rowland, the 40-year-old star acknowledged that once she has a girl she’ll “have to share my husband.”

“I don’t know. I would love a daughter, but I’m really loving being a boy mom right now. It’s really fun, ” she said.