Atlanta-born Kelly Rowland reveals pregnancy with new magazine cover

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’" she said.

The star became pregnant quickly and although she admitted feeling hesitant about sharing the news amid the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest and the economic downturn, she said, “you still want to remind people that life is important."

“And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40′s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” 39-year-old Rowland added.

The star is keeping in shape much like she did with her pregnancy in 2014. But she’s had to make some adjustments considering the pandemic.

“I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked," she said. This time around, Rowland is still keeping active by doing yoga and going on walks, but she’s enlisted the help of a physical therapist to do stretches.

As Rowland continues to take care of herself during her pregnancy, she’s been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity pals alike since announcing she’s expecting.

Kelly!!! Omg so excited for you and your family. All the best — yoncemyname⁴ (@YonceMy) October 7, 2020

Congratulations queeeen — ‘2U’ out Oct.9th 🔥✨ (@wuhryn) October 7, 2020

Yayyy !!! Congratulations 👏🏾🤎👶🏾!!!! — pates1 (@iampatesaint) October 7, 2020

Kevin Hart, who filmed a comedy special at Laughing Skull Lounge in Midtown earlier this year, commented, “Congrats sis” with multiple clapping and strong arm emoji.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and former co-star NeNe Leakes also applauded Rowland’s news. “Congratulations!!!!” Kandi wrote with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Leakes wrote, “Congrats Kelly.”