Atlanta-born Kelly Rowland reveals pregnancy with new magazine cover

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Destiny’s Child signer shared the news on social media Tuesday

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Rowland. The Atlanta-born singer announced on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Tuesday that she is pregnant with her second child.

“SURPRISE!! My @WomensHealthMag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!” the singer tweeted Oct. 7.

Her cover for Women’s Health magazine reveals a baby bump covered in a A.L.C. dress as the “Motivation” singer raises her arm over her head.

Rowland told the publication how she and her husband of six years, Tim Weatherspoon, decided to give their soon-to-be 6-year-old son, Titan, a younger sibling.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’" she said.

The star became pregnant quickly and although she admitted feeling hesitant about sharing the news amid the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest and the economic downturn, she said, “you still want to remind people that life is important."

“And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40′s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” 39-year-old Rowland added.

The star is keeping in shape much like she did with her pregnancy in 2014. But she’s had to make some adjustments considering the pandemic.

“I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked," she said. This time around, Rowland is still keeping active by doing yoga and going on walks, but she’s enlisted the help of a physical therapist to do stretches.

As Rowland continues to take care of herself during her pregnancy, she’s been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity pals alike since announcing she’s expecting.

Kevin Hart, who filmed a comedy special at Laughing Skull Lounge in Midtown earlier this year, commented, “Congrats sis” with multiple clapping and strong arm emoji.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and former co-star NeNe Leakes also applauded Rowland’s news. “Congratulations!!!!” Kandi wrote with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Leakes wrote, “Congrats Kelly.”

