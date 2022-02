A Charlotte family is offering stays at their two mansions, including one once owned by Prince.Their two mansions are in the tropical Turks and Caicos islands.Tom Barnes said he idolized the music icon and never imagined owning his mansion.Seven of the eight bedrooms in Prince’s mansion have ocean views, the other a marina view.The cost? It's $12,000 to $36,000, depending on the season and whether you lease one or both mansions