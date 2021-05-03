How you can help India during its horrific COVID-19 crisis

According to CNN, Care India has an urgent call out for donations of PPE, and UNICEF USA is providing oxygen concentrators, testing systems, PPE kits and personal care products. Click here to donate.

Project HOPE is providing ventilators and ICU equipment, in addition to PPE, to areas of greatest need.

Americares is helping get gloves, face shields and masks for front-line workers. The organization is also supplying ventilators and pulse oximeters in addition to helping with community education, CNN reported.

Oxygen

Sewa International, a Hindu-based nonprofit that has a chapter in Atlanta, is raising money to buy supplies, and “ensure that the much-needed lifesaving medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators are acquired and shipped to hospitals across Bharat,” its website states.

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is accepting monetary donations to provide oxygen concentrators.

Direct Relief says it will donate an initial $5 million to supply India with oxygen concentrators and medical resources.

Oxygen for India distributes medical oxygen to vulnerable people. The organization is not a registered 501C3, CNN reported, but donations can be made through the global non-profit Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy.

Food and medicine

The Association for India’s Development is providing direct relief services. “Your support at this time of crisis can make a life or death difference,” its website states.

The Hope Foundation lets you choose where your donation goes. For example, your $12 can buy a 30 surgical face masks and 30 pairs of disposable gloves. Just $38 will provide “all the nutritional requirements of a patient in the COVID ward for the duration of their treatment. Any remaining funds will be pooled for other patients,” the website states.

OxFam is supporting relief work across five Indian states with food and cash to meet direct needs, in addition to PPE and medical equipment.

Donating just $150 to Save the Children will pay for two months of food for a family in lockdown.

Global Giving Relief Fund sends aid to families in lockdown, it also provides mental and emotional resources for front-line workers.

United Way Worldwide is sending food, shelter and hygiene kits to those in lockdown.