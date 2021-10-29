How to spend a fall weekend in, Charleston.1, Enjoy a historic walking tour.There’s so much history, rich cuisine and vibrant scenery in this historic city that it’s best explored on foot.2, Take in the views at a rooftop bar.Sitting high above the rooftops at one of America’s oldest cities presents a modern view of history by the sea.3, Eat at some of the best restaurants in the south.There are Michelin-star worthy spots, longstanding favorites and legendary Southern food joints.4, Groove to live music.Check out The Charleston Pour House, Forte Jazz Lounge, Charleston Music Hall, Tin Roof and the return of beloved Music Farm.5, Ride on down to Folly.Venture out of Charleston to this eclectic island for a chill, local vibe