Cold weather can make you sick, but it’s not for the reason you think

Your mom always told you to bundle up in cold weather so you won’t get sick, but how true is that old wives’ tale?
According to WebMD, the majority of colds happen in the fall and winter.
“Cold weather may also play a role because it leads you to spend more time indoors, where you’re in closer contact with people who are contagious,” the website noted.
Although your mother may have warned you to bundle up when you head outside in the winter to avoid catching a cold, that’s not quite how it works, according to Libby Richards, Ph.D., an associate professor at Purdue University’s School of Nursing.
“Many viruses, including rhinovirus — the usual culprit in the common cold — and influenza, remain infectious longer and replicate faster in colder temperatures. That’s why these viruses spread more easily in winter,” she wrote on The Conversation. “Wearing a heavy coat won’t necessarily make a difference.”
Healthline reported that rhinovirus replicates better at temperatures in the nose that can range from 91.4 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the core boy temperature of 91.4 to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
A 2015 study indicated that the body may not be able to fight the virus as well if the temperature in the nose and upper airway is brought down by coldness in the environment.
Richards also noted that spending more time indoors leads to people getting less sunlight, reducing their intake of vitamin D, which she wrote " is essential for immune system health.”
“Physical activity, another factor, also tends to drop during the winter. People are three times more likely to delay exercise in snowy or icy conditions,” Richards said.
To help avoid getting a cold, HealthDay reported you should consider exercising more often, stay hydrated and think about taking vitamin D supplements, which a 2017 study found can reduce the risk of getting the cold or flu.
