Explore 3 benefits of exercising outside in cold weather

Healthline reported that rhinovirus replicates better at temperatures in the nose that can range from 91.4 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the core boy temperature of 91.4 to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

A 2015 study indicated that the body may not be able to fight the virus as well if the temperature in the nose and upper airway is brought down by coldness in the environment.

Richards also noted that spending more time indoors leads to people getting less sunlight, reducing their intake of vitamin D, which she wrote " is essential for immune system health.”

“Physical activity, another factor, also tends to drop during the winter. People are three times more likely to delay exercise in snowy or icy conditions,” Richards said.

To help avoid getting a cold, HealthDay reported you should consider exercising more often, stay hydrated and think about taking vitamin D supplements, which a 2017 study found can reduce the risk of getting the cold or flu.