Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday with a parade

Born in Savannah in 1920, Slater has five children — four daughters and one son. One of her daughters told the news station that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she felt it was important to fly in to celebrate the milestone occasion.

She said she’s been braving the pandemic, and because it was her mom’s 100th birthday, she "got on a plane and I came here because it is an emotional time. It just shows the grace that God has on her and allowed her to live for a hundred years. And we’re just excited to be able to be a part of this.”