Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday with a parade

A milestone birthday led to a huge, socially distant celebration for a Georgia woman over the weekend.
Agnes Slater turned 100 this weekend and her family and friends helped her celebrate with a birthday parade, 13WMAZ reported.
Lined up down the street, more than a dozen cars took part in the Macon bash as people around the town wished Slater a happy birthday and dropped off presents.
Born in Savannah in 1920, Slater has five children — four daughters and one son. One of her daughters told the news station that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she felt it was important to fly in to celebrate the milestone occasion.
She said she’s been braving the pandemic, and because it was her mom’s 100th birthday, she "got on a plane and I came here because it is an emotional time. It just shows the grace that God has on her and allowed her to live for a hundred years. And we’re just excited to be able to be a part of this.”
Dressed in lavender, Slater was treated like royalty for the celebration as she sat in the shade on a purple throne with a crown atop her head, waving at passersby. She also wore a lace-like pink mask. Scrolls were on hand and she had a small orchestra behind her to round out her regal treatment. The yard proudly displayed a sign that read “Happy 100th Birthday,” and balloons and a table full of flowers also adorned the lawn. One balloon read, “You’re So Special.”
Over the summer, another Georgia resident also rang in her 100th birthday. Irma Gooden, a resident of Westbury Medical Care & Rehabilitation in Jackson, survived COVID-19. Much like Slater, she had a fun-filled birthday to mark the occasion, which included confetti streamers, dancers and balloons that read “100.”