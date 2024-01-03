Although the seeds and leaves are edible, the real treat is the fibrous pulp, which is sour and green when young and becomes a sweet and sour paste-like substance as it ripens.

It is sometimes called the “date of India,” according to Healthline.

How to use it

In addition to African, Indian and Middle Eastern food, tamarind has flavored Latin, Caribbean and Mexican dishes for centuries, McCormic wrote in its press release announcing the flavor.

The tangy taste works well in sauces, marinades, beverages and desserts.

At El Ponce, for example, owners Jarina Naone and Rosa Thurnher coat the straw of their chamangorita cocktail with a layer of spicy tamarind candy. “As you sip the drink, the candy dissolves into the cocktail, adding another layer of flavor,” C.W. Cameron wrote for The AJC in 2021.

At Atlanta Halal Meat & Food, Farhan Momin serves tamarind chutney on a biscuit with Tandoori fried chicken and with other dishes.

“Cooking India’s classic tamarind chutney can be an all-day affair of stewing dates, tamarind pulp and unrefined cane sugar, then grinding the sludge into a sauce,” Wendell Brock wrote for The AJC in 2020. “Over the years, the Momins found that spicy apple butter is great stand-in for the dates.”

Health benefits

In addition to flavoring foods for centuries, tamarind has been used to treat many ailments.

In beverages, Healthline wrote, “it was commonly used to treat diarrhea, constipation, fever, and malaria. The bark and leaves were also used to promote wound healing.”

Tamarind also contain polyphenols with antioxidant and anti-flammatory properties that can protect against heart disease, cancer and diabetes, a 2014 study found.

“Today, this plump, pod-like fruit is jet-setting across the world, feeding a global curiosity for what’s next in food, drink, and flavor,” McCormick wrote.