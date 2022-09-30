SUCCESS STORY / We need to hear about your successes

‘Fitting in exercise in a busy life’

Bibiana Marlar, 54, of Marietta got schedule-savvy to keep working out. “Fitting in exercise in a busy life can be challenging,” Marlar said. “During the past school year, I tried to do at least two bike rides a week, but that did not always work out. ... I typically ride between 13 and 28 miles on the hills in Marietta, including riding up Kennesaw Mountain. ... For this school year, I am trying to get three bike rides in every week. It means preparing dinner the day before so I can ride before dinner and riding in the dark in our neighborhood once it gets dark earlier,” said Marlar, who shared her story in September.

‘Steeling your mind to make a change’

When Jermaine Pittman, 32, of Smyrna lost 52 pounds, he learned the first step is the steepest. “The first major step is one of the hardest steps we all have to make as human beings — steeling your mind to make a change. You have to steel your mind to say I’m going to do this, results or no results. In this world, the true and only competition is yourself,” said Pittman, who shared his story in April.