SUCCESS STORY / Dean Barnard, 70, of Buford

Dean’s how-tos:

1. My purpose: “I felt I had a purpose, and that was to show what you can accomplish at an older age. I have always worked out my whole life, but in 2016 when I went to Poland for the wrestling world championships, I stepped it up” and won.

2. Not the end: “I don’t want people getting to be 70 years old to think it is the end of their life. I have a friend who swims professionally. I have another who pole-vaults professionally. You get into the arena and you find people who are doing all kinds of things in their later years.”

3. Perception becomes reality: “One of my favorite comments is perception becomes reality. This is true in life, home and business, that your perception becomes your reality.”

Exercise routine: “I work out twice a day at Life Time,” Barnard said. “I work out with the classes that are controlled, and I come back later and do 20 minutes of cardio. I watch my heart rate.” He participates in seven group classes each week at Life Time

Biggest challenge: “Just a dedication to working out,” Barnard said. “I don’t want to make it sound like it’s easy for me. The biggest challenge is to go to classes early in the morning when I don’t want to go. Once I go, though, I’m happy and my endorphins kick in.”

Dean’s top tips: Barnard focuses on his “four F’s” — faith, family and friends, and fitness. “I came up with those four on my own, during the divorce when I was going through the worst of times,” Barnard said. “They fit in with what I was trying to accomplish and what brought me back.”

Faith: “Faith is the foundation of my life right now. God has given me a gift. My wife was just a miracle. The wrestling world championship — it’s just been one miracle after another,

Family and friends: “Family and friends helped support me through the worst of it.”

Fitness: “Fitness is important, eating right and showing up for fitness.”

How has his life changed: “Big time,” Barnard said. In December 2019 he competed in Poland and earned the gold in the United World Wrestling Master’s World Championship. He has also been featured on the television show “The 700 Club.” “I think people have to have a purpose in life,” he said. “My purpose is to take it to another level to show what you can do at any age. People come up to me at the gym and say you’re my idol.”

