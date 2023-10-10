BreakingNews
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest

Does drinking orange juice actually help if you have a cold?

Experts weigh the pros and cons of drinking orange juice while sick
Health
By
0 minutes ago
X

There are plenty of at-home remedies that claim to help with a cold, from eating a garlic clove to gargling salt water. One of the most popular — and tastiest — is drinking orange juice. And it makes a lot of sense; orange juice is packed with vitamin C, a proven immune booster.

But does it actually help clear a cold?

ExploreMDs say most foot pain could be avoided by ‘shifting your weight’

“Research shows that taking a [vitamin C] supplement regularly can help to ward off cold symptoms, but taking it after you have a cold already does not shorten the duration,” explained Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, a registered dietitian, to Health.

Moreover, the citric acid in orange juice can actually make things worse.

“It contains citric acid, which irritates the lining of your already-inflamed throat,” said Taz Bhatia, MD, a professor of integrative medicine at Emory University and author of What Doctors Eat.

ExploreStudy: Blood pressure readings more accurate when taken lying down

Instead of orange juice, consider liquids that can help sooth a sore throat, including:

  • Decaf Tea
  • Water with lemon
  • Soup
  • Ice chips or ice pops

WebMD also suggests avoiding sports drinks, coffee, ginger ale and alcohol when you have a cold.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest1h ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
2h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia’s high school seniors graduate at a slightly higher rate
2h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
28m ago
The Latest

Credit: HealthDay

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Even short bursts of daily activity lengthen life
7h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Can you get COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot at same time?
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Losing weight on Ozempic? Here’s why you still need exercise.
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
6m ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
21m ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top