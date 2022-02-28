Study finds home indoor air quality isn’t as good as in-office

Pollutants that come from poor ventilation, high or low humidity, dust from recent renovations, mold, pesticides, chemicals from cleaning supplies and other airborne chemicals may cause poor IAQ.

The EPA recommends 3 ways to increase IAQ in your house.

First, finding the sources of pollutants is the most effective way to increase IAQ. This may include sources that contain asbestos, or gas stoves that can be adjusted to reduce the level of emissions released in your house. Opening doors and windows brings fresh air into your house while lowering indoor pollutants inside. Finally, air cleaners and air purifiers work to filter out microscopic pollutants and other particles in the air.

