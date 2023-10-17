Study: Climbing 5 flights of stairs a day may reduce heart disease risk

Getting at least 10,000 steps a day is great, but experts say climbing stairs is better
Health
By
15 minutes ago

Climbing five flights of stairs can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% according to a recent study published in Atherosclerosis Journal. The study collected data from more than 400,000 adult participants in the United Kingdom.

“These findings highlight the potential advantages of stair climbing as a primary preventive measure for ASCVD (Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) in the general population,” study corresponding author Lu Qi, MD, PhD, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, said in a news release.

ExploreNew syndrome links heart disease to obesity, diabetes and kidney disease

Experts say climbing stairs is more effective for cardiovascular health than walking 10,000 steps a day. They based this off the data collected from participants who are susceptible to cardiovascular disease based on their “family history, genetic risk factors and established risk factors such as high blood pressure and history of smoking,” along with their lifestyle habits.

The researchers followed up with the participants after 12½ years.

“Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially among those unable to achieve the current physical activity recommendations,” Qi stated in the press release.

The research also showed participants who stopped climbing stairs daily saw a 32% increase in cardiovascular disease.

ExploreNew study suggests Mediterranean diet can combat osteoporosis

According to Well and Good, climbing stairs daily can help lower the risk of developing metabolic syndrome, lower blood pressure, and improve balance and skeletal muscles.

While adding a few extra flights during your day is great, experts recommend taking it in stride, especially if you’re not used to that kind of activity.

“If the shortness of breath becomes more significant or chest pain occurs, you may want to seek medical attention, just as you would with any exercise,” Ronald G. Grifka, MD, FAAP, FACC, FSCAI, cardiologist and chief medical officer at the University of Michigan Health-West, told Well and Good.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

New video footage from night of fatal UGA crash details club visit 3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
5h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
5h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
5h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: HealthDay

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Want your child to have empathy? Stay close
5h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
22h ago
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Anger overwhelms our thinking brain. Here’s how to bring it back online.
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
1h ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
11h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top