Studies indicate pandemic may have worsened memory

Stress

There are many stressors caused by the pandemic. They include trying to stay safe and avoiding catching COVID-19, worrying about your own or a loved ones’ well-being or having increased feelings of anxiety. The added stress of the pandemic can deteriorate memory even more.

Studies that applied stress onto lab animals found that they had an increased failure rate on memory-related tasks. Additionally, stress impacts the type of memories formed and the ability to learn. Stress makes it harder for individuals to retain short-term memories, making it difficult to grasp new concepts.

Self-care strategies have been proven to help reduce stress and manage the multiple stressors you encounter on a daily basis. Practices such as eating well-balanced meals, setting boundaries for yourself, maintaining a healthy sleep cycle and getting vaccinated are some of many strategies you can include to reduce stress in your life, according to the CDC.

Fatigue

Fatigue and brain fog are common symptoms of COVID-19 that can affect your memory. Fatigue affects your ability to concentrate and can make you feel exhausted when trying to do tasks.

Research conducted by Oxford’s Department of Experimental Psychology and Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences found that declining cognitive performance is a long-term symptom of COVID-19.

The study found that participants were shown to have worsened episodic memory, a type of long-term memory that contains information on what, when and where an event has happened. This occurred up to six months after being infected by COVID-19. Participants had greater difficulty in sustaining attention for up to nine months after being infected.

However, the study found that most people were able to make a full recovery in their memory by the nine-month mark. Exercising, practicing mindfulness and getting a good night’s sleep can help manage fatigue.

