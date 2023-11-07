RECALL: Tyson Fun Nuggets could contain metal

The Fun Nuggets — shaped like dinosaurs — may contain metal pieces and were sold in 29-ounce packages. The recalled Fun Nuggets packages all have a “best by” date of September 4, 2024 printed on them.

According to the recall announcement, “There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The recalled packages all have an “establishment code” of P7211 printed just below the ‘best by” date. They’re also stamped with one of the following product codes:

2483BRV02 07

2483BRV02 08

2483BRV02 09

2483BRV02 10

“Usually, if the foreign material is less than 7 millimeters in dimension, it rarely causes serious injury. However, with at-risk groups such as infants, the elderly, or surgery patients, even tiny objects can pose a threat,” the announcement noted.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.