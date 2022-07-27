ajc logo
X

Is weight loss surgery safe for teens?

Combined ShapeCaption
Study - Weight loss surgery could lower heart attack risk

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
TV’s ‘Honey Boo Boo’ sets off debate with announcement

Last week, 16 year-old reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson announced that she was considering surgery in order to lose 145 pounds, after multiple failed attempts at losing weight.

Weight loss is a common topic on many Americans minds, and the process can often seem hopeless. For people whose weight loss struggle has hit a wall, doctors sometimes recommend an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, or ESG.

In an ESG, doctors insert a thin, flexible tube into the stomach that creates accordion-like folds. The folds reduce the stomach’s volume by up to 80%, making a person feel full faster and less likely to overeat.

Due to the ESG’s less invasive structure compared to other weight loss surgeries, it has been floated as an option for people who typically would not be advised to get weight loss surgery. But Thompson’s announcement brought up a question: Is weight loss surgery safe for teenagers?

ExploreHoney Boo Boo undergoing weight loss surgery

The ESG procedure is currently only authorized for adults 18 or older. However, from a physical perspective, the procedure is safe for all bodies due to its minimally invasive nature.

“The procedure is quite safe. And there’s at least one large study that showed that it’s safe and effective, but there’s a much bigger issue here,” said gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Christopher McGowan in an interview with PEOPLE.

McGowan thinks the issues with the procedure for adolescents is more tied to its possible mental effects, due to their lack of emotional maturity.

“The question is, is it the right procedure for that person at that time in their life?” said Dr. McGowan.

While an ESG may seem like a quicker solution for weight loss, there are still multiple lifestyle changes that need to be added in order to maintain the weight loss. These include diet changes and regular exercise. Due to these factors, Dr. McGowan personally does not recommend the procedure for anyone under the age of 21.

It’s a concern that that individual is not ready to really engage in the process long term and they just won’t do well. They won’t make the necessary changes,” he said.

ExploreSurvey: Mental health of nurses still not at prepandemic levels

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will add on-field terraces with lounge seating
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
4h ago
Some Grady EMS workers pushing for a union
43m ago
Stock Up: 3 suggestions for back-to-school season
20h ago
Stock Up: 3 suggestions for back-to-school season
20h ago
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
6h ago
The Latest
Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away
23h ago
New guidelines released on eliminating racism, bias in medical school
A maternity home for teens in the South makes plans to expand
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
23h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
4h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top