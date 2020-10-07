How virtual learning can help parents of children with autism

Results showed that parents in the treatment group displayed notable improvements compared to the group that didn’t receive virtual instruction. Additionally, the study found parents' 6.6 of 7 rating of the telehealth instruction exhibited its ease of use, effectiveness and comprehensiveness.

“The findings show that parents can be virtually trained in these complex procedures and that the methods are ones that they find easy to use,” Fisher said in a statement. “You want these treatments to not only work in the clinic with the trained technicians but also in a child’s daily life, helping parents to manage behavior and helping the child communicate better and to do activities like go out to dinner.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states autism spectrum disorder is “a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.” Research points to why it’s important for parents to discuss with their child’s doctor if they suspect a developmental disorder. A child’s development can improve through early intervention treatment services, which can help children from birth to 3-years-old learn vital skills.