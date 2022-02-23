Health bills aimed at HIV care, lead, more moving through the state Legislature

The HIV waiver bill’s passage was part of a busy health care day at the state Capitol, with a House committee passing other bills on lead contamination and vaping.

HIV is a virus spread from person to person that, if unchecked, can lead to the disease known as AIDS, which was once almost invariably fatal. Treatment strategies now exist to block the development of the disease, allowing many infected people to live mostly normal lives.

The lead sponsor of the HIV bill, Rep. Sharon Cooper, a Marietta Republican, said a person with full-blown AIDS costs the state three times more than a patient who remains positive for the virus but does not develop the symptoms.

Cooper said the HIV waiver could save public health an estimated $58 million, as compared to the $18 million that the move would cost the state.

The House also passed another Cooper health bill. House Bill 1092 would allow a judge to postpone the sentencing of a pregnant woman so she could get access to proper care.

In Georgia’s prison system, pregnant women don’t get the prenatal care or medications they need, said Cooper. As a result, there is a high rate of fetal and infant death with prison pregnancies, she added.

Later Tuesday, the House Health and Human Services Committee approved a bill to strengthen Georgia children’s protections against lead poisoning.

House Bill 1355, sponsored by Rep. Katie Dempsey (R-Rome), would lower the level of lead in children’s blood that would trigger state regulatory action, which includes testing, warning letters and required remediation. That poisoning level would be put at the CDC guideline of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, much lower than Georgia’s current threshold, which experts say leaves many children at risk.

The bill is the product of a legislative study committee that recommended changes last year. It also carries funding of $1.8 million for more state lead inspectors and equipment.

Even at low levels, lead can damage children’s brains, lowering intelligence and weakening their powers of self-control and concentration, researchers have found. There is no safe level of lead exposure, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

As part of a cleanup under the federal Superfund program, the EPA is removing lead from the soil of dozens of properties in the Westside neighborhood of Atlanta.

Also, clean water advocates and government officials maintain that a metal processing facility in south Atlanta must stop hazardous waste from escaping its site and polluting nearby soil and a creek. The testing of sediment next to a stormwater drain showed elevated levels of lead and other metals, according to sample results obtained by Axios.

In other action, the House health panel also approved a measure, House Bill 1348, that would prohibit vaping in areas that now ban tobacco smoking.

The lead sponsor, state Rep. Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, noted that Georgia’s smoking ban was passed in 2005, before electronic smoking devices became popular. She said these e-cigarettes contain aerosol contaminants such as nicotine and lead.

Georgia’s high school vaping rate is 17%, according to 2019 data from the CDC.

Andy Miller is editor of Georgia Health News.