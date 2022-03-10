Exposure to forest fires linked to lower birth weights, study says

Explore Advancements in DNA and four other ways women have shaped health care

Low birth weight is when an infant is born weighing less than 5.5 pounds and can cause many other health problems. Low birth weight is associated with developmental problems, digestive issues, lower immunity, lower oxygen levels and nervous system issues, according to Stanford Children’s Health.

While wildfires are a part of the natural cycle of many ecosystems, the Environmental Protection Agency says rising temperatures and climate change contribute to a longer wildfire season and increase the fires’ severity. Additionally, research has shown that the increase in emissions can cause a host of other health issues in individuals.

Georgia’s wildfire season occurs from February to May. Georgia’s Department of Public Health recommends staying indoors, using HEPA air-cleaning filters, setting car air conditioners to recirculate when driving, avoiding vacuuming and drinking plenty of water to limit your exposure to wildfire smoke.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.