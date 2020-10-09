Evidence suggests getting the flu shot could help protect you against COVID-19

“There’s plenty of evidence for it,” Gallo said. “The weakness is we don’t really know the longevity [of the protection]. It will probably work only for months, but we can’t say for sure.”

Talk about flu vaccines comes as coronavirus vaccine trials remain underway.

Abram Wagner, a research assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s department of epidemiology, told Time magazine he thinks it’s understandable for some people to want the flu shot but feel skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine considering the flu vaccine has been tried and tested.

“If you have experience with getting the jab, and you have the shot, it’s no big deal, then I think you will be just more likely to get another shot in the future, even if it’s not the same shot you got in the past,” Wagner said.

Mayo Clinc states that a coronavirus vaccine will “take 12 to 18 months or longer to develop and test in human clinical trials. And we don’t know yet whether an effective vaccine is possible for this virus.”

For now, frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are among the ways people can protect themselves and others against COVID-19, according to the CDC.