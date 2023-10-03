Costco now offering low-cost health care for its members

Costco has leveled up its membership benefits by stepping into the health care game.

The warehouse club has teamed up with Sesame Health to offer its 125 million members low-cost health services.

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, in a press release.

Costco now joins Amazon and Walmart in offering healthcare services. Before Costco members can access their new healthcare deals, they’ll have to go through Sesame, create an account and verify their Costco membership.

“When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care,” added Goldhill.

According to the Sesame Care website, here’s what Costco members can expect:

Virtual primary care for $29

Health check-ups (a standard lab panel, plus a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider) for $72

Virtual mental health therapy for $79

10% off of all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments

“Sesame has built a unique health care marketplace, connecting thousands of outpatient healthcare providers covering all 50 United States with American consumers seeking high-quality, convenient medical care at half the price of what is typical,” according to its website.