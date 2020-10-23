CDC to launch cell phone-based after-vaccine tracker for COVID-19

According to Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, who is not involved in the V-SAFE launch, this would be one of the methods to assist with immediately monitoring vaccine recipients.

“I don’t think there’s anything quite like this but I think there’s been clearly a trend towards this type of program,” Adalja told CNN. "This isn’t the exclusive way that they are going to get information. It’s an additive way.”

Among the other real-time vaccination monitoring methods on the CDC’s website are two “expanded safety monitoring systems," CNN reported. One is the Atlanta-based agency’s National Healthcare Safety Network, which gives facilities, states and the country data to point out problem areas, track prevention effort progress and has the goal of eliminating infections associated with healthcare. The other is what CNN reported are “larger insurer and payer claims-based databases through the FDA.”

For more information on the CDC’s vaccine safe monitoring, visit the website.