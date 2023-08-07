BreakingNews
Busta Rhymes focuses on his health after near-death experience

‘I’ve been super blessed to have people that actually love me so much that they refuse to let me die’
Health
By
10 minutes ago
In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Busta Rhymes talked about health, life, fitness routines and inspirations. He revealed that his weight got up to 300 pounds during the pandemic and described the near-death experience that made him take his health seriously.

Rhymes said that his not “dealing with the loss” of his father led him to a number of unhealthy behaviors, including overworking himself and indulging in drinking, smoking and bad eating habits. But it was the development of throat polyps that proved to be an immediate threat to his life.

“I also had a 90 percent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords, and my breathing was bad,” Rhymes told the magazine.

Several incidents led Rhymes to take his health more seriously, including a time when he was making love to his now ex and found himself unable to breathe. Rhymes described the scary struggle to gather his breath.

“I was also scared about surgery for the polyps on my vocal cords because my voice is how I feed my family,” said Rhymes. “I saw the doctor, and he looked at my throat, and he said I could die in my sleep. That’s when I got surgery and started to get back in shape.”

In recent days, the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” icon has dropped 100 pounds and is preparing to go on tour. His efforts aren’t just focused on losing weight and chiseling up, but also on taking care of his mental health — “mind, body, and spirit.”

“Find that balance mentally and spiritually so that you can find that peace of mind and that happiness to be your best self. Not just for you, but for the people that you love,” Rhymes said.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

