Cardi B throws microphone at fan who threw a drink at her during concert

On Saturday, Cardi B was performing her chart-topping hit “Bodak Yellow” when someone in the audience threw their drink on her. Cardi B’s cat-like reflexes were on full display though as she responded by throwing her microphone into the audience in retaliation.

Throwing things on stage for your favorite artists is nothing new. From women throwing panties at Tom Jones concerts to the 36 G-sized bra thrown at Drake during his “It’s All a Blur Tour,” the items are sometimes flirty. More often though, it’s items like roses, cards or fan art. But recently, there have been a lot of cases of people throwing less friendly items — drinks and phones, for example — at performers.

In this latest case, security guards rushed into the crowd to apprehend the person responsible before the “Jealousy” singer finished her song. In response to the event, Cardi B told CNN that concerts have become “a dangerous space and place. I just really want that to change.”

While some fans were surprised that the rapper fighting back, others praised her for standing up for herself no matter the circumstances. Over the past few months, Drake, Latto, Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X, Kelsea Ballerini, P!nk, Ava Max and Harry Styles have all been assaulted with random objects.

Adele took the opportunity to speak about the trend at a recent concert in Las Vegas. Armed with a t-shirt gun, the singer asked, “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America? They’re just throwing s--t on stage. Have you seen that? F---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me,” she said, before firing a t-shirt into the crowd.