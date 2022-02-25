Brains of girls and boys with autism differ, study finds

“When I tried to identify differences (with traditional methods), the algorithm would tell me every brain is a male with autism,” Kaustubh Supekar, Ph.D., the study’s lead author, told Stanford Medicine News Center. “It was over-learning and not distinguishing between males and females with autism.”

Using a newly developed algorithm that was able to more accurately distinguish between male and female brains with autism, researchers looking at the brain scans were able to identify “significant differences” between the brains of girls with autism and boys with autism.

Girls with autism have different patterns of connectivity than boys in various brain centers, including their motor, language and visuospatial attention systems. Researchers also discovered that girls with brain patterns most similar to boys have the most pronounced motor symptoms and that autism-related language impairments differ between girls and boys.

Understanding these differences could be critical in diagnosing girls earlier, and providing the best and most effective treatments and interventions to both girls and boys living with autism.

“When a condition is described in a biased way, the diagnostic methods are biased,” Supekar said. “This study suggests we need to think differently.”

