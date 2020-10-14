Best fitness deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s annual event exclusively for Prime members provides big savings on a variety of products. With people wanting to remain active at home or outdoors in the colder months, now is the ideal time to buy items that will make getting in shape and staying in shape a breeze.
Shape magazine, Huff Post, Men’s Health and Self magazine have each rounded up a list of the best deals the tech giant has to offer and a few of them are below. Jump on them now and beat the holiday shopping rush from the comfort of your home. Then, get into gear and put your new workout items to use.
Workout accessories
- HPYGYN Resistance Bands Set, $11 (before $15)
- ProsourceFit Tri-Fold Folding Exercise Mat, $31 (before: $35)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $128 (before $180)
Activewear
- Under Armour Men’s Raid 10-inch Workout Gym Shorts, $21 (before $65)
- Core 10 Women’s Icon Series ‘Fierce Pleats’ Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging, $32 (before $45)
- Alo Yoga Women’s Dimension Hoodie Jacket, $97 (before 138)
- Champion classic jersey T-shirt, $8 (before $20)
Sneakers
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (before $70)
- Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe, $42 (before $70)
- Nike Pegasus Running Shoes, $45 (before $230)
Workout equipment
- ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell for Gym Home, $130 (before $140)
- YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $340 (before $400)
- GoxRunx Tangle-Free Jump Rope, $11 (before $17)
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.