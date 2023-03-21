X

8 stretches for people who sit all day

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Your body pain might be a result of sitting for to long

Working at a computer all day can be a literal pain in the neck.

Sitting at a desk for extended periods of time can disrupt posture, leading to hunching and the need to pop your neck when you feel a little tightness coming on.

“The issue that we’re really up against is that we’re not made to sit—certainly not for extended periods of time,” said Michael Fredericson, sports medicine physiatrist at Stanford Health Care.

Explore6 vegan-friendly sources of calcium

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics sates that 32% of work-relate musculoskeletal problems are from muscle strains and carpal tunnel. While there may be no way to avoid long hours at a desk, there are ways to help combat the fatigue and pain that come with it.

These eight stretches are perfect for those who sit all day:

Neck stretch

Neck stretches are great for improving mobility and flexibility in the neck muscles. Most neck pain is the result of muscle spasms and strains that can easily be delt with, with proper stretching techniques.

Back extension

Back extensions are perfect for strengthening the erector spinae muscles. This stretch is a great way to help strengthen the lower back and is often used in rehabilitation programs for those with poor lumbar posture.

Hip stretch

Tight hips can lead to pain in the lower back, legs and feet. Hip mobility isn’t just for athletes; healthy hips are important for everyone, and poor hip mobility can lead to herniated discs and torn cartilage within the hip joint.

Hamstring stretch

Healthy hamstrings lead to greater flexibility and better posture, and can help prevent lower back pain and improve blood circulation. There are a variety of hamstring stretches, including stretches that can be dome while seated.

Wrist stretch

Wrist stretches are low-impact and can help prevent many injuries while also doing wonders for those with carpal tunnel. Wrist stretches increase blood flow and range of motion. Loosening up your wrist before working can help with hand, shoulder and joint pain.

ExploreCare for achy joints during winter months with these mobility tips

Finger stretch

If you have osteoporosis or arthritis, finger stretches can help relieve pain and improve mobility. The most common cause of stiff fingers is arthritis, but it can also be cause by typing, ‘trigger finger’ and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Back twist

Sitting all day in one position can increase tension in the spine. That can have damaging effects on the back, arms, wrists, legs and more. These back twists restores the spine’s natural range of motion.

Chest opener

The chest opener — often accompanied by a nice, long yawn — is a go-to stretch for office workers. This stretch loosens the muscles, improves circulation and helps prevent neck and back pain.

When stretching, be sure stick to your body’s current range of motion. Overstretching can lead to injury. To avoid pulling a muscle, do a light warm up before going into a deep stretching session.

“In a perfect world, get up from your desk every 20 to 30 minutes,” Aguilar says. “Your body has to move.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term2h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
14h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Awaiting DNC decision, Atlanta leaders fight for best position
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Awaiting DNC decision, Atlanta leaders fight for best position
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
14h ago
The Latest

6 vegan-friendly sources of calcium
23h ago
Relieve stress with these aromatherapy scents
How much protein should you eat to help lose weight?
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
22h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top