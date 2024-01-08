4 signs of insulin resistance

According to WebMD, 1 in 3 Americans have insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin — the hormone your pancreas produces to help process sugars in the blood.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Insulin helps blood sugar enter the body’s cells so it can be used for energy. Insulin also signals the liver to store blood sugar for later use. Blood sugar enters cells, and levels in the bloodstream decrease, signaling insulin to decrease too.”
Left untreated, insulin resistance can lead to diabetes, putting individuals at risk for chronic kidney disease, nerve damage, and problems with the feet, oral health, vision, hearing and mental health.
Insulin resistance is generally detected through a blood test, but symptoms are often present for years before. The most obvious signs of insulin resistance are fatigue, weight gain, high cholesterol and high blood sugar. But there are other ways the body can indicate that you might be struggling with the condition.
Here are four ways your body shows signs of insulin resistance:
- Tingling on the bottom of the feet
- Frequent urination
- Skin changes around the armpits, and the back and sides of the neck
- Increased thirst
Symptoms aren’t as prominent in children as they are in adults. Signs of insulin resistance in children include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
“Some kids may need medicines that increase insulin sensitivity as well as treatment for other conditions, like high blood pressure,” noted Kids Health.
If you think you might be struggling with insulin resistance, you should contact your health care provider for tests, as well as next steps and treatment if needed.
