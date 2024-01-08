4 signs of insulin resistance

According to WebMD, 1 in 3 Americans have insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin — the hormone your pancreas produces to help process sugars in the blood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Insulin helps blood sugar enter the body’s cells so it can be used for energy. Insulin also signals the liver to store blood sugar for later use. Blood sugar enters cells, and levels in the bloodstream decrease, signaling insulin to decrease too.”

Left untreated, insulin resistance can lead to diabetes, putting individuals at risk for chronic kidney disease, nerve damage, and problems with the feet, oral health, vision, hearing and mental health.