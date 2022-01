“The last year and a half has taken a toll on us,” a nurse manager at Park City Hospital said.The community noticed, and raised money to start a to fund a pop-up grocery store in an unused room in the hospital.All goods are free to any hospital employee.At first, the store offered ready-made pasta, chicken and mashed potatoes, plus vegetarian options.Now, it stocks milk, eggs, cereal, sugar, oatmeal and pasta, plus a variety of fresh produce