Genealogy helps Atlantans connect the dots.Tech advancements and support organizations allow for deeper dives into genealogy.James and Mary Ellen Molohon of Illinois died in a wreck involving a runaway train. They are the great-great-grandparents of Karen Molohon.A photo of Madelyn Nix’s father, William N. Nix (right) and uncle, James E. Nix, in uniform during their service in World War II, helped Nix research her family tree.Luis Childers, right, hugs his cousin, Seth Agbee, during his trip to Africa to meet members of his extended family who he located through research that began on 23andMe.